Photo of the day: Call for help

The tribal people of Manipur participate in a 'Tribal Solidarity protest' against the ongoing tension in the state, at Jantar Mantar on May 31, 2023, in New Delhi, India. Amid fresh violence in Manipur in the ongoing clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi people, around 500 people from Manipur in Delhi NCR on Wednesday staged a demonstration at Jantar Mantar, demanding that President's Rule (Article 356 of the Constitution) be imposed in the State as an immediate measure to control the violence.

Image: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times via Getty Images



