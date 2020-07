Geetha Sridha, 54, who used to post over a dozen videos on video-sharing app TikTok, and her daughter Sarada Sridhar are seen in a mobile phone's screen as they make a video that they said will upload on an Indian app, after India banned dozens of Chinese apps including TikTok following a border clash between the two nations, inside their house in Mumbai, India, July 1, 2020.

Image: REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani