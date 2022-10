18-year-old Rudrankksh Patil from India clinched gold in the men's 10m air rifle at the ISSF Worlds Championships in Cairo, Egypt, on October 14, 2022. He is the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win this gold, and with this, Patil has won a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Image courtesy: NRAI

