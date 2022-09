People carry an idol of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi Festival in Mumbai, India, September 9, 2022.

Image: :Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters





Check out our 75th Independence year discounts on subscriptions, additional Rs.750/- off website prices. Use coupon code INDIA75 at checkout. Click here for details.