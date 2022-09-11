India@75: A nation in the making
  4. Photo of the day: Ready for festivities

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 11, 2022 12:43:20 PM IST
Updated: Sep 11, 2022 12:54:59 PM IST

Photo of the day: Ready for festivitiesModels display jewellery at the The Delhi Jewellery & Gem Fair (DJGF) at Pragati Maidan, on September 10, 2022 in New Delhi, India. The 10th edition of North India's biggest International jewellery trade show provides a platform for sellers to connect, exchange ideas, discover upcoming trends and generate business opportunities with buyers all across the country.
Image: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

