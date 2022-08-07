Photo Of The Day: Creating history again

India's para table tennis player Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel celebrates her victory against Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi in the Women's Singles Classes 3-5 - Gold Medal Match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 06, 2022 in Birmingham, England. Bhavina clinched a historic gold medal, becoming the first Indian to win at para table tennis, overcoming not only her disability, according to her, but also societal and gender biases imposed on her.





Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images



