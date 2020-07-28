  1. Home
Photo of the day: Devotees flout social distancing

Published: Jul 28, 2020 11:41:55 AM IST
Updated: Jul 28, 2020 11:51:34 AM IST

bg_photo of the day_gettyimages-1227806378Devotees flouting social distancing as they wait to enter Baba Vishwanath temple on the fourth Monday of the month of Sawan on July 27, 2020 in Varanasi, India. 

Image: Rajesh Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

