Theater workers, dancers and people working in the culture and entertainment sector attend a protest against the new lockdown measures for Covid-19 pandemic, on October 30, 2020 in Rome, Italy. The protest is organized to protest against the government restriction measures of closing cinemas, movie theaters and gyms to contain the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Italy registered over 26,800 new infections and 217 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Image: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images