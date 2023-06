The Australian players stand for the national anthem during Day One of the LV= Insurance Ashes 1st Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston on June 16, 2023 in Birmingham, England.



Image Credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images



Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.