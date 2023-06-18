Photo of the Day: Special Olympics World Games 2023

The delegation of the United States of America arrives in the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on June 17, 2023. Special Olympics is, according to the organisers, the world's largest sports movement for people with intellectual disabilities

