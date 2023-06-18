To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Photo of the Day: Special Olympics World Games 2023

Photo of the Day: Special Olympics World Games 2023

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 18, 2023 12:42:15 PM IST
Updated: Jun 18, 2023 12:49:17 PM IST

Photo of the Day: Special Olympics World Games 2023The delegation of the United States of America arrives in the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on June 17, 2023. Special Olympics is, according to the organisers, the world's largest sports movement for people with intellectual disabilities

Image credit: John MACDOUGALL / AFP

