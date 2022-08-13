Photo of the day: Flood warning

NEW DELHI, INDIA - AUGUST 12: Residents of at Shastri Park living along the bank of Yamuna river move to higher grounds as water level flows above the danger level, on August 12, 2022 in New Delhi, India. The irrigation and flood control department of the Delhi government on Thursday issued the first flood warning for the city after over 300,000 cusecs of water was released into the Yamuna from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar on August 11, 2022.

Image: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

