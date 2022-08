The Hampi temple complexes and the famed stone chariot, a UNESCO World Heritage site, are seen illuminated with the colours of the Indian flag on the eve of the country's 75th Indian Independence Day celebrations, Vijayanagara, Karnataka.

Image: Shivashankar BANAGAR / AFP

