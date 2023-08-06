Photo of the day: G4t0 at strike

Robot dog G4t0 walks among members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild as they walk the picket line outside of Universal Studios in Burbank, California, on August 4, 2023. - Tens of thousands of Hollywood actors went on strike at midnight July 13, 2023, effectively bringing the giant movie and television business to a halt as they join writers in the first industry-wide walkout for 63 years.



Image credit: VALERIE MACON / AFP



Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.