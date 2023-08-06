To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Photo of the day: G4t0 at strike

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 6, 2023 11:48:25 AM IST
Updated: Aug 6, 2023 11:55:38 AM IST

Photo of the day: G4t0 at strikeRobot dog G4t0 walks among members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild as they walk the picket line outside of Universal Studios in Burbank, California, on August 4, 2023. - Tens of thousands of Hollywood actors went on strike at midnight July 13, 2023, effectively bringing the giant movie and television business to a halt as they join writers in the first industry-wide walkout for 63 years.

Image credit: VALERIE MACON / AFP

