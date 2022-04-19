  1. Home
Photo of the day: Geniuses unite

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 19, 2022 03:51:27 PM IST
Updated: Apr 19, 2022 05:00:22 PM IST

Employees at the Apple Store at the Grand Central Terminal in New York City have begun the process of unionisation. The organisers, who call themselves the "Fruit Stand Workers United," are collecting signatures from workers and seeking representation by Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union, who have overseen successful union efforts at some Starbucks stores in the US, April 18, 2022.
Image: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

