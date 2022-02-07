Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar's funeral procession started from her residence Prabhukunj with full government honours on February 6, 2022 in Mumbai, India. Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who enthralled millions with her voice for eight decades, was cremated on Sunday.

Image: Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)









