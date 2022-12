Acclaimed Ukrainian singer Kolia Cerga performs for Ukrainian soldiers from the 59th brigade near the frontline on December 25, 2022, in Donetsk, Ukraine. Ukrainians celebrate Catholic Christmas on December 25 because the Orthodox Christmas on January 7 is considered a Russian tradition.

Image: Pierre Crom/Getty Images



