Photo of the day: Holy trail

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 22, 2021 03:21:18 PM IST
Updated: Jun 22, 2021 04:17:19 PM IST

A woman attends evening prayers at the Dashashwmedh Ghat along the banks of the Ganges river in Varanasi, as Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, reopens on June 21, 2021. India has seen a steady fall in its Covid-19 infection numbers over the last three weeks after a devastating May. Many states and cities have made tentative steps towards reopening fully, though the number of people vaccinated as a share of the overall population remains in the single digits and experts raise concerns that reopening too quickly could once again risk recent gains made in fighting the coronavirus.

Image: Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

