US President Joe Biden is helped out of an electric Chevrolet by General Motors President Mark Reuss as GM CEO Mary Barra looks on during a visit to the Detroit Auto Show to highlight electric vehicle manufacturing in America, in Detroit, Michigan on September 14, 2022.

Image: Kevin Lamarque / Reuters



