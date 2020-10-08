Photo of the Day: Indian Air Force Day 2020

A twin-engine, two-seat supermaneuverable fighter aircraft displayed during the full dress rehearsal for the Airforce Day parade at the Hindon airbase. The Indian Air Force conducted a full dress rehearsal including a fly past their aircraft, at its Hindon base in Ghaziabad for the 88th IAF Day on October 8. The Tejas LCA, Jaguar, Mig-29, Mig-21 and Sukhoi-30 aircraft were part of the rehearsal, besides the newly inducted Rafale fighter jet, an IAF official said.

Image: Naveen Sharma/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images