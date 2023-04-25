Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Photo of the day: India's rising population

Photo of the day: India's rising population

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 25, 2023 01:46:44 PM IST
Updated: Apr 25, 2023 01:55:37 PM IST

Photo of the day: India's rising populationCommuters travel in an overcrowded train passing Loni railway station in Uttar Pradesh on April 24, 2023. India is set to overtake China as the world's most populous country by the end of June, UN estimates, posing huge challenges to a nation with limited infrastructure and insufficient jobs for millions of young people.
Image: Arun Sankar / AFP

