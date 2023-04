Sri Lankan traditional dancers perform during a traditional Gam-Maduwa or village hut ceremony in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on March 31, 2023. The Gam-Maduwa ceremony is a ritual that invokes the blessings of the goddess Pattini. Image: Pradeep Dambarage/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.