Photo of the day: No comments

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 1, 2023 11:09:59 AM IST
Updated: Apr 1, 2023 11:10:54 AM IST

Photo of the day: No commentsUS president, Joe Biden, declines to comment after reporters question him about the criminal indictment of former president Donald Trump as Biden departs the White House on March 31, 2023, in Washington, DC. Biden and first lady Jill Biden are traveling to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, to tour the community that was devastated by a tornado last week. Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP 

