Photo of the Day: Koala twins rescued in Sydney

Tracey, a volunteer for an animal rescue agency cares for twin koala joeys, rescued from an area where urban development is encroaching on koala habitat in Wedderburn, Australia. Koala conservationists are focusing on population growth in metropolises like Sydney—home to a fifth of Australia's 25 million population—that drives demand to clear forests and make way for homes. Traffic safety signs normally associated with tight corners and speed bumps now show the risk of koalas crossing the road in developed suburbs



Image: Loren Elliott / REUTERS​