Photo of the Day: Koala twins rescued in Sydney

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 20, 2020 01:43:00 PM IST
Updated: Oct 20, 2020 01:51:11 PM IST

koala bgTracey, a volunteer for an animal rescue agency cares for twin koala joeys, rescued from an area where urban development is encroaching on koala habitat in Wedderburn, Australia. Koala conservationists are focusing on population growth in metropolises like Sydneyhome to a fifth of Australia's 25 million populationthat drives demand to clear forests and make way for homes. Traffic safety signs normally associated with tight corners and speed bumps now show the risk of koalas crossing the road in developed suburbs

Image: Loren Elliott / REUTERS

