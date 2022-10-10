Photo of the day: Let go of dementors

Children play with a kite depicting a dementor from the Harry Potter series during the 28th Cape Town International Kite Festival at Melkbosstrand, Cape Town, South Africa on October 9, 2022. It is an awareness campaign for World Mental Health Day where kite enthusiasts gather to fly colourful kites, participate in social activities, and raise funds for mental health support. Around the world, October 10 is being observed as 'World Mental Health Day'.

Image: Esa Alexander/ Reuters



