Photo of the day: Looking at the future

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 17, 2023 02:09:48 PM IST
Updated: Jan 17, 2023 02:20:15 PM IST

Photo of the day: Looking at the futureA Chinese citizen and his child look out at the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, China on January 17, 2023. China's population has begun to shrink, a pivotal moment in the world’s most populous country, that experts say will be irreversible. It is the result of China's one-child policy that it imposed between 1980 and 2015 as well as sky-high education costs that have put many off having more than one child.
Image: Wang Zhao / AFP

