Photo of the day: Looking at the future

A Chinese citizen and his child look out at the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, China on January 17, 2023. China's population has begun to shrink, a pivotal moment in the world’s most populous country, that experts say will be irreversible. It is the result of China's one-child policy that it imposed between 1980 and 2015 as well as sky-high education costs that have put many off having more than one child.

Image: Wang Zhao / AFP





