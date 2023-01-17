Boom time for menswear as Paris Fashion Week returns





The fashion juggernaut returns to Paris this week, with Saint Laurent rejoining the line-up and menswear on a hot streak, even if the industry remains wary of economic headwinds.



The changing world of menswear is evident on red carpets around the world, where the likes of Timothee Chalamet and Harry Styles have helped redefine male style, ditching monochrome tuxedos in favour of daring outfits and bright colours.



Just last week, Vogue declared that "the night belonged to menswear" at the Golden Globes, and stores have been reporting unprecedented growth in the sector for months.





Succession talk

New field of expression

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.