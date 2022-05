Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

A worker checks wheelsets for the Vande Bharat semi-high speed trains being manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai on May 20, 2022. The orders for wheels were originally given to a company based in Ukraine. To avoid delays by the war there, the wheels are now going to be manufactured at the Railway Wheel Factory in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.