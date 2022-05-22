  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Picture of the Day: Summer essential

Picture of the Day: Summer essential

By Forbes India
Published: May 22, 2022 03:38:42 PM IST

The ruby-red Rooh Afza sherbet undergoes quality control checks at the Hamdard Laboratories factory in Manesar on May 21, 2022. Rooh Afza, a popular non-carbonated drink with essential flavours of rose and kewra—overlaid by a large number of ingredients—is now chosen by mixologists to create unique cocktails during summers in India.

Image: Sajjad Hussain / AFP

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Photo of the Day: Make in India