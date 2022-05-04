  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: May 4, 2022 04:56:36 PM IST
Updated: May 4, 2022 05:29:36 PM IST

Supermodel Gigi Hadid arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022, in New York City. Hadid wore a custom made Versace corset with a sprawling puffer coat that reminded the fashion police of the Thom Browne creation rapper Cardi B wore at the 2019 Met Gala.
Image: Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

