Maharashtra's chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, and deputy chief minister, Eknath Shinde, travel in phase 2A of the Mumbai metro line 3 after its inauguration on May 9, 2025, The second phase of Mumbai Metro-3 covers a 9.6 km stretch between Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Acharya Atre Chowk (Worli).

Photo by Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times via Getty Images.