IPL, Interrupted: Looking back at the tournament's past disruptions

As India-Pakistan border tensions rise, the BCCI has put the IPL on hold for a week. While 58 matches have been completed in the season, the plan for the remaining 12 in the business end “will be announced in due course in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders”, Devajit Saikia, the honorary secretary of the BCCI, said in a press release.

This is not the first time, though, that the IPL has been disrupted. In its 18-year history, the tournament has been shifted out of the country four times, faced scrutiny over match-fixing, and has seen two of its teams being banned. Add to that the fact that Lalit Modi, the former IPL commissioner, who is known to have masterminded the tournament, was ousted and barred for life by the BCCI following allegations of corruption and misappropriation of funds.

Here’s a timeline capturing IPL’s restive journey: