Members of the public enjoy a water ride at Thorpe Park theme park in Chertsey, southwest of London as coronavirus restrictions are eased after England's third national lockdown on April 12, 2021. Britain was to partially lift coronavirus restrictions on Monday, reopening shops, gyms, pubs, gardens and hairdressers, while India moved to ban exports of a virus treatment drug as a record surge of cases overwhelms its healthcare system.

Image: Adrian Dennis/ AFP