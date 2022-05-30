  1. Home
Photo of the day: One more memorial

By Forbes India
Published: May 30, 2022 02:29:44 PM IST
Updated: May 30, 2022 03:18:55 PM IST

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects at the Robb Elementary School memorial in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in the deadliest US school shooting in nearly a decade. May 29, 2022.
Image: Jonathan Ernst/ Reuters

