



Multiple venture capital (VC) firms are consciously funding startups that are addressing climate change concerns, and devising solutions for a clean and sustainable world. Read about them here.



Ankur Capital was founded in 2011 by Rema Subramanian, a cost accountant by training whose career had seen her hold CXO roles in different companies. Ritu Verma, who has a PhD in biophysics and an MBA from Insead, teamed up with Subramanian as co-founder and managing partner in 2013.



Today, Ankur is a well-known early-stage investor in over 20 startups that are attempting to solve hard problems in India in areas including agriculture, manufacturing and bringing the internet to the masses in their own language.





(This story appears in the 03 June, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)