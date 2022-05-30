



Multiple venture capital (VC) firms are consciously funding startups that are addressing climate change concerns, and devising solutions for a clean and sustainable world. Read about them here.



Vishesh Rajaram and Arjun Rao started Speciale Invest in 2017, bringing their complimentary experiences of VC, tech and startups to back entrepreneurs trying to solve hard engineering problems, “building technologies of tomorrow”, out of India.





(This story appears in the 03 June, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)