Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF makes his penalty kick attempt during the Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 16 match between Inter Miami CF and FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on August 06, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Image: Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty images NorthmAmerica/ Getty Images via AFP

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.