Photo of the day: Picking up the pieces
Photo of the day: Picking up the pieces

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 10, 2022 12:17:02 PM IST
Updated: Aug 10, 2022 12:27:18 PM IST

People clean up debris at a traditional market damaged by a flood after torrential rain on August 09, 2022, in Seoul, South Korea. Government officials said that the heaviest rainfall in 80 years pounded Seoul and surrounding regions, leaving seven people dead and six others missing and flooding homes, vehicles, buildings and subway stations.
Image: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

