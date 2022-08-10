Photo of the day: Picking up the pieces

People clean up debris at a traditional market damaged by a flood after torrential rain on August 09, 2022, in Seoul, South Korea. Government officials said that the heaviest rainfall in 80 years pounded Seoul and surrounding regions, leaving seven people dead and six others missing and flooding homes, vehicles, buildings and subway stations.

Image: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images



