  4. Photo of the day: Piece of history

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 31, 2022 04:36:49 PM IST
Updated: Mar 31, 2022 04:44:18 PM IST

A detail from the painting 'The Battle of Pollilur' depicts the historic victory of the Mysore ruler Haider Ali and his son Tipu Sultan over the East India company in 1780. The painting went under the hammer at Sotheby's in London for £630,000 on March 30, 2022. 'It's arguably the greatest Indian picture of the defeat of colonialism that survives,' the Sotheby's expert William Dalrymple was quoted as saying.

Image: Sothebys

