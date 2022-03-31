A detail from the painting 'The Battle of Pollilur' depicts the historic victory of the Mysore ruler Haider Ali and his son Tipu Sultan over the East India company in 1780. The painting went under the hammer at Sotheby's in London for £630,000 on March 30, 2022. 'It's arguably the greatest Indian picture of the defeat of colonialism that survives,' the Sotheby's expert William Dalrymple was quoted as saying.

