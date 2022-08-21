India@75: A nation in the making
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Preparations

Photo of the day: Preparations

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 21, 2022 02:51:23 PM IST
Updated: Aug 21, 2022 04:45:16 PM IST

Photo of the day: PreparationsA farmer prepares a bundle of jute for drying in Nagaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, August 20, 2022. Jute, a natural fibre, is the second most abundant natural fibre in the world. Natural fibres are considered the backbone of the Indian textiles industry which is projected to reach $195 billion by 2025 from $138 billion currently. 

Image: Anuwar Hazarika/NurPhoto via Getty Image

Check out our Monsoon discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : MON2022P for print and MON2022D for digital. Click here for details.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Photo of the day: Janmashtami 2022