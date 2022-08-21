Photo of the day: Preparations

A farmer prepares a bundle of jute for drying in Nagaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, August 20, 2022. Jute, a natural fibre, is the second most abundant natural fibre in the world. Natural fibres are considered the backbone of the Indian textiles industry which is projected to reach $195 billion by 2025 from $138 billion currently.

Image: Anuwar Hazarika/NurPhoto via Getty Image