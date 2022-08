Govindas form a human pyramid to break the Dahi Handi on the occasion of Gokulashtami festival at Dadar on August 19, 2022 in Mumbai, India. The Dahi Handi festival is being celebrated after a gap of two years without any Covid-19 restrictions.

