  4. Photo of the Day: Red weather

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 19, 2022 04:20:54 PM IST


People watch as waves crash against the seawall at Porthcawl, South Wales, on February 18, 2022, as Storm Eunice brings high winds across the country. Britain put the army on standby on Friday and closed schools as forecasters issued two rare "red weather" warnings of "danger to life" from fearsome winds and flooding due to the approaching Storm Eunice.

Image: Geoff Caddick / AFP

