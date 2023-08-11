To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Photo of the day: Scorched paradise

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 11, 2023 01:21:29 PM IST
Updated: Aug 11, 2023 01:25:17 PM IST

Photo of the day: Scorched paradiseAn aerial image taken on August 10, 2023, shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in historic Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii. At least 36 people have died after a fast-moving wildfire turned Lahaina to ashes, officials said on August 9, 2023. Visitors who were asked to leave the island of Maui found themselves stranded at the airport. The fires began burning early August 8, scorching thousands of acres and putting homes, businesses and 35,000 lives at risk on Maui, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.
Image: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

