Photo of the day: Scorched paradise

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023, shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in historic Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii. At least 36 people have died after a fast-moving wildfire turned Lahaina to ashes, officials said on August 9, 2023. Visitors who were asked to leave the island of Maui found themselves stranded at the airport. The fires began burning early August 8, scorching thousands of acres and putting homes, businesses and 35,000 lives at risk on Maui, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.

Image: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

