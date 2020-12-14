Photo of the Day: Snow-capped Gulmarg

View of hotels amid snow in Gulmarg, Baramulla Jammu and Kashmir, India on 13 December 2020. The Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries-Kashmir (CCIK) has expressed its anguish over the non-extension of lease of hotels in Gulmarg. The chamber in a statement said, the members of the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries-Kashmir (CCIK) and business community of Kashmir particularly the tourism players are in deep shock over the aggressive and coercive measures taken by authorities against hotels in Gulmarg who have been existing there from more than 40 years. As informed, though all the formalities for extension of lease have been completed by the lessees in time, their lease has not been extended for reasons best known to the powers that be. It may not be improper to say that they are being penalised for no fault of theirs.

Image: Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images