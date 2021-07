People enjoying rain shower at Vijay Chowk near North Block and South Block on July 14, 2021 in New Delhi, India. Rains lashed Delhi NCR for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, leading to heavy waterlogging on major roads and low-lying residential areas, and disrupting traffic for long hours. The maximum temperature settled at 35 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Image: Photo by Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images‚Äč