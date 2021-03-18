Photo of the Day: St. Patrick's Day

Irish Garda Police officers escort away an anti-lockdown protestor on St Patrick's Day in Dublin on March 17, 2021, as official St Patrick's day celebrations have been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic. St Patrick's Day is traditionally a bonanza trading day for publicans across the Republic of Ireland. Huge crowds heave into city centres on the national holiday, jamming pubs cheek by jowl and spilling out into the streets in an alcohol-fuelled, shamrock-themed celebration of the Emerald Isle.



Image: Paul Faith/AFP