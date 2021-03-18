  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: St. Patrick's Day

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 18, 2021 01:11:19 PM IST
Updated: Mar 18, 2021 01:37:11 PM IST

stpatricks day_bgIrish Garda Police officers escort away an anti-lockdown protestor on St Patrick's Day in Dublin on March 17, 2021, as official St Patrick's day celebrations have been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic. St Patrick's Day is traditionally a bonanza trading day for publicans across the Republic of Ireland. Huge crowds heave into city centres on the national holiday, jamming pubs cheek by jowl and spilling out into the streets in an alcohol-fuelled, shamrock-themed celebration of the Emerald Isle.

Image: Paul Faith/AFP

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Bhavish Aggarwal wants to change India's automotive landscape. Can he?
"Know what people say about you in the company."