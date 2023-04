Junior Doctors attend their picket line at UCH on April 14, 2023, in London, England. Junior doctors in England are holding a 96-hour walkout hoping to achieve full pay restoration after seeing their pay cut by more than a quarter since 2008.

Image: Guy Smallman/Getty Images





