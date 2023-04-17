Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Elon Musk starting an AI venture — reports; SpaceX Super Heavy rocket test as early as today

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
Elon Musk, once a large backer of OpenAI, is planning to launch an artificial intelligence startup of his own, CNBC reports, citing an article in the Financial Times from Friday last that is behind a paywall. The company is called X.ai, according to the Wall Street Journal, which also reported the news, citing a filing in the US state of Nevada. Musk is listed as a director of the new company, according to the journal. Also in this brief, Vivo plans to expand smartphone manufacturing in India, and PC sales are headed for a slump in the country

