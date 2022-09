A security guard watches a trial run of a Bollywood movie ahead of the inauguration of the Inox multiplex in Srinagar, which will mark the opening of a multiplex in Kashmir after 33 years. Most cinemas in the state have remained closed for over three decades amid conflict.

Image: Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times via Getty Images





