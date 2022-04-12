  1. Home
  4. Photo Of The Day: The return of Olive Ridley turtles

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 12, 2022 04:11:22 PM IST
Updated: Apr 12, 2022 04:15:56 PM IST

Olive Ridley turtles dig sand to nest eggs in the dead of the night at the beach along Rushikulya estuary and the Bay of Bengal in Odisha. More than 10 lakh Olive Ridley turtles have crawled ashore this year to the two major mass nesting sites in Odisha to lay eggs in one of the largest congregations of the vulnerable species, officials said.
Image: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

