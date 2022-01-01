Coinbase is producing a movie trilogy on Bored Ape NFTs

Image: Shutterstock



Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange Coinbase announced on April 11 that it is planning to make a film trilogy dedicated to the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection. The trilogy will be released at the launch of Coinbase’s much anticipated NFT marketplace.

The big news comes after the launch of the ApeCoin (APE) token on March 18 and the acquisition of the popular crypto project CryptoPunks by BAYC’s parent company, Yuga Labs. As per Coinbase, users will have to create a Coinbase wallet to watch these films, called ‘The Degen Trilogy’.

Coinbase confirmed the news via a tweet that said, “Definitely something. We’re creating an interactive three-part film featuring the [Bored Ape Yacht Club] & Apecoin communities. Come build with us [at] degentrilogy.com.”

As per the one37pm.com report, Bored Ape owners may submit their Bored Ape NFTs, along with a made-up backstory or description related to their Bored Ape NFT character, to degentrilogy.com. The character descriptions will be reviewed by a Hollywood casting director. If their Bored Ape NFTs are chosen, they will be featured in the adventure film series and will receive $10,000 as licensing fee paid in ApeCoin or bitcoin. The films will also feature the ApeCoin project.

With this project, Coinbase is trying to tie its new media arm, Coinbase Entertainment, into the film’s production. The media arm is led by entertainment and culture marketing director William Swann. Coinbase says, “We have an incredible group of directors, writers, and animators behind this film. We can't tell you who they are just yet, but you've seen what they've done before.”

BAYC NFTs are a collection of 10,000 NFTs launched last year. Each NFT was sold at the initial price of $250. Today, they cost nothing less than $300,000, and are held by many celebrities, including Jimmy Fallon, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, and Steph Curry.

“You can think of this as a love letter to the NFT tech that has provided so much creative liberation for artists. We really look to [Bored Apes] as sort of our North Star in the NFT space. They've created such a massive and engaging community,” Swann said in a CoinDesk interview.

“We’re seeing how NFTs are evolving to be vehicles of access and participation in networks, games, merchandise, and now interactive entertainment. This is a breakthrough project, and we’re excited to see how this shapes the future of Web 3 for all communities,” said Yuga Labs CEO Nicole Muniz.

The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist.



